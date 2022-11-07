A MISSING teenager last seen in Newport has been found, police confirmed on Monday.
Edward Melville-Brown, from Gloucestershire, was reported missing last Friday.
Gwent Police said the 15-year-old had been last seen in the Pill area of Newport on Wednesday and officers were concerned for his welfare.
Today the force confirmed Edward - also known as Ned - "has been found".
The police thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
