A MISSING teenager last seen in Newport has been found, police confirmed on Monday.

Edward Melville-Brown, from Gloucestershire, was reported missing last Friday.

Gwent Police said the 15-year-old had been last seen in the Pill area of Newport on Wednesday and officers were concerned for his welfare.

Today the force confirmed Edward - also known as Ned - "has been found".

The police thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.