A FORMER tanning salon on Blackwood High Street is to be turned into a “trendy” café and a diner, after plans were approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning officers.

According to the planning application, the salon, on 79 High Street, has been closed for more than two years and the property has been empty since. The space will be split into two separate areas, one section for the diner and one for the café.

The application form, submitted to the council, states: “With Covid-19 pandemic, it has further dampened the prospects and made the outlook very gloomy.

“It is felt that maybe a different style of business is needed to make this place vibrant and functioning again.”

It adds that the addition of a café and diner would increase footfall at the “quieter end” of the high street.

The café diner plans to have ten employees all together – six full-time and four part-time. They will be open seven days a week, from 7.30am until 11.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 9.30pm on Sundays.