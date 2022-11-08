A TOTAL of 25 businesses and business people from Gwent have made it onto the shortlist for the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2022.

A total of 14 categories are up for grabs at the awards and entries were invited for 12 of those. The Lifetime Achievement Award and the Business of the Year are picked independently by the judges and will be announced on the night.

The finalists will have to wait until the awards event at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus on November 24 to find out if they will be going home with the prize.

The awards are this year being jointly sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: "The standard of entries for this year's awards was very high and the judges had a difficult task to whittle them down to the shortlist.

"It was great to see so many local businesses engaging with the awards, which look to celebrate the sector in Gwent after what have been a difficult few years for everyone.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming the finalists and guests to our awards evening later this month when we plan to celebrate in style."

Business awards shortlist:

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Cintec): Peter Lewis, of Industrial Automation & Control; Scott Pearson, of Newport Transport; Gareth Pinder, of Parker and Co.

Large Business of the Year: Brace's Bakery; Monmouthshire Building Society; Premier Forest Products.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Gwent Police and the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner): Anthony Davies; Ethan Lewis; Evan Sellick.

Best Place to Work Award (sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council): The Beauty Oasis; Monmouthshire Building Society; Niche

Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Harding Evans): Davies Contractors; Retail Merchandising Services; Specialist Facade Inspection

Micro Business of the Year: The Beauty Oasis, M4 Property Consultants; Uddr;

SME of the Year: Comet Security, Fitzgerald Plant Services Ltd; Yard Group

Startup Business of the Year (sponsored by Rougemont): Comet Security; PT Pilates; Youthfluencers;

Ethical Business of the Year (sponsored by Parker and Co): Newport Transport; Pure Option; Sero Zero Waste

Diversity and Inclusivity Award (sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society): Comet Security; Youthfluencers

Customer Service Award (sponsored by National Grid): The Beauty Oasis; Freight Logistics Solutions; PT Pilates

Marketing Campaign of the Year (sponsored by Local IQ): Alliance Marketing; Oldwalls; Solar Buddies.

Coleg Gwent is sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards evening, which is invitation only, kicks off with a Champagne reception, followed by a panel discussion before the main business of the evening takes place - the announcing of the winners.