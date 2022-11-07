WALES Wales Air Ambulance is becoming part of the UK’s biggest ever match funding as part its Christmas campaign.

The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2022 will offer supporters’ a chance to double their Christmas donations. This will be the first time ever the lifesaving Charity has signed up to the Christmas Challenge, which launches on midday on Tuesday, November 29, and will run for seven days until midday on Tuesday, December 6.

The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge is an annual match funding campaign with match funds provided from two sources.

Charities secure some of their own match funding which is then boosted by funds from a Big Give Champion who contributes to the match fund pot - meaning if you donate £10, your gift will be doubled to £20.

The theme for Wales Air Ambulance’s Christmas Challenge is ‘Our Christmas Heroes’ which will highlight the medics, pilots, allocators and crew, who are all on standby to provide critical care to those in need over the festive season.

The drive comes as the charity is under severe scrutiny in Powys over its proposals to close its Mid Wales base in Welshpool and move it with their base in Caernarfon to new North Wales location yet Wales Air Ambulance have already received match funding from Ashmole & Co and The Charles Hayward Foundation which is being championed and boosted by Candis Club.

Katie Macro, Campaigns Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “We are really excited to be taking part in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge for the first time this year.

“It is a great opportunity for our supporters to help maximise the impact of their generous donations to the Wales Air Ambulance. By donating between 29 November and 6 December, it will enable us to ensure those donations go even further.”

Donations can be made via the dedicated Christmas Challenge webpage: https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002M5LlTAAV