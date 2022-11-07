Newport has come second in a list of the most entrepreneurial areas according to Start Up Loans, part of the British Business Bank.

The list was drawn up of the top local authorities for start ups across Wales, based on the number of Start Up Loans successfully drawn down since 2012 by borrowers in their areas in comparison to other local authorities.

Newport had 285 Start Up Loans worth more than £2.7 million successfully drawn down since 2012, representing three in every thousand local adults.

Swansea was the top local authority for start ups in Wales, both from the number of loans delivered, which represents 3.7 per 1,000 adults, and the amount lent, at more than £5.8 million.

Next in the list were Ceredigion and Neath Port Talbot, in third and fourth place respectively, with entrepreneurs in Ceredigion receiving 123 loans worth more than £1.3 million since 2012, representing 2.9 in every thousand adults and Neath Port Talbot-based entrepreneurs receiving 244 loans worth more than £2.4 million, representing 2.8 in every thousand adults within the local population.

Monmouthshire was fifth on the list with 150 loans drawn down with £1,523,595, representing 2.7 in every 1,000 adults in the local population.

Caerphilly was seventh, followed by Torfaen in eighth.

Blaenau Gwent was 16th on the list.

A total of 4,392 loans have been delivered by the Start Up Loans programme to entrepreneurs in Wales over the past decade, worth more than £43.7 million.

In September, the British Business Bank announced it is expanding the programme to include new businesses that have been trading for up to three years, as well as introducing a new growth loan option for businesses that have been trading for up to five years.

Louise McCoy, commercial director, Start Up Loans, said: “It’s wonderful to see local authorities in Wales recognised for their contribution to entrepreneurship. I’m always inspired by the stories of small business owners who have used the Start Up Loans programme to take the leap into business ownership. Wales has an ever growing pool of diverse small businesses and I’m pleased to see that, with the help of Start Up Loans, they’re able to access the finance they need to grow and contribute to the local economy.”