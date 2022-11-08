PAUL O’Grady has landed a new role, after leaving BBC Radio 2, as a deputy lieutenant of Kent.

The 67-year-old broadcaster will carry out ceremonial duties in the county following his exit from his Sunday afternoon show.

The presenter left Radio 2 in August after hosting the programme for 14 years at the end of the show's current cycle.

In a statement announcing his departure, O'Grady remarked how much he would miss his listeners but he felt that "now is the right time to go”.

PA (Image: PA)

Paul O’Grady becomes deputy lieutenant of Kent after BBC Radio 2 exit

A Kent County Council spokesman said: “Broadcaster, writer, comedian, actor and Kent champion Paul O’Grady MBE joins six deputy lieutenants whose combined varied local and specialist knowledge and experience will be utilised in duties supporting the Lord Lieutenant of Kent and the Crown.

“These include greeting and accompanying royalty and heads of state during official visits to the county, the presentation of honours and awards, participation in citizenship ceremonies, offering advice during the organisation of events and helping community groups raise awareness of and gain recognition for their work.”

O'Grady has lived in Kent for more than 21 years and even filmed an ITV series in 2020 about the county, according to the spokesman.

Over the years, he has supported a number of local animal charities and has even written a children’s book set in Romney Marshes.

The lieutenancy of Kent dates back to Tudor times and includes up to 70 deputy lieutenants who come from all walks of life and advise the council on areas from education to business.

Why did Paul O'Grady leave BBC Radio 2?





Paul O’Grady revealed that he quit his BBC Radio 2 show as he “wasn’t really happy” following a schedule shake-up which saw him share the slot with another presenter.

The schedule change saw him regularly swapping with comic Rob Beckett with the presenters hosting their shows alternately, each for 13 weeks at a time.

In a video shared on his Instagram ahead of his final show at the station on Sunday, O’Grady explained why he had decided to leave.

He said: “The reason I’m leaving, because everybody’s asked me this, is because I wasn’t really happy with the 13 weeks on, 13 weeks off business.

“So I did the honourable thing, I honoured my contract, gave my notice in and now I’m off.

“Thanks very much and good luck to everyone on Radio 2 and long may it continue.”