CAPITAL’S Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is returning this year and today, some of the line up has been announced.

Music fans can expect to see the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Coldplay and Mimi Webb perform at the two-day event.

The line up was announced this morning on Global Player as well as Twitter.

We are SO excited to have the legendary @coldplay taking their place on the Jingle Bell Ball stage! 🤩 #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/7RbfKLVFyf — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 7, 2022

Capital Jingle Bell Ball line up 2022

Here’s the artists you can expect to see take to the stage on Saturday, December 10, the first night of the event.

Lewis Capaldi

Tom Grennan

Mimi Webb

Nathan Dawe

Sam Smith

KSI

Sigala

Coldplay

More artists will be announced on Tuesday, November 8 at around 7.15am on Global Player.

Get ready cos our pal @LewisCapaldi will be performing at this year's Jingle Bell Ball! 🥳 #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/ADs102OjvN — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 7, 2022

Capital Jingle Bell Ball tickets 2022

Capital shared information about the event on its Twitter account and website.

Pre-sale tickets for the Jingle Bell Ball will be available on Tuesday, November 8 at 9am.

General sale tickets will become available on Wednesday, November 9 at 9am.

All tickets will be sold only via Global Player which will need to be downloaded if you haven’t already.

When is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022?





Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

You can find out more about the Jingle Bell Ball via the Capital FM website.