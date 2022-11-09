A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CHELSEA SMITH, 20, of King Street, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 116 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 15.

She must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

ICE EVANS, 22, of Glyndwr Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving without a licence on High Street, Blaina, on August 21.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JOE HUGHES, 22, of Cedar Road, Trinant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Kendon Road, Crumlin, on June 6.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Corporation Road, Newport, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs after she pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of her duty on October 15.

IEUAN WILLIAMS, 24, of Alma Street, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Roseheyworth Road on October 16.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

BRANDON COLES, 24, of Twyncynhordy Place, Brynmawr, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to an iPad and a window belonging to Linc Cymru housing association in Tredegar on July 24.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £136.28 in compensation.

CORY BULLOCK, 20, of Dunn Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Clytha Crescent on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER INKER, 47, of Wharf Road, Newport, was jailed for nine months after he admitted possession of an offensive weapon – an asp baton – on Commercial Road on October 15.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

ADAM WATERS, 36, of no fixed abode, Pontypool, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer – on Conway Road on October 29.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

SAM HALL, 39, of Brook Rise, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Fair View, Cefn Fforest, on October 14.

They were fined £115 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

ASHLEY BROWN, 35, of Witham Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer on October 30.

RYAN HISCOCKS, 30, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Kingsway on October 16.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.