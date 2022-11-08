Plans to develop an Olympic-sized cold water swimming pool in Milford Haven have gained momentum this week, with town councils and other local organisations being approached to support a public consultation process later this month.

Four sites for the lido have been considered - namely Gelliswick Bay, Wards Yard and Hubberston Fort - however the firm favourite is the Rath site at the water gardens, which is where the previous pool stood until its closure in 1987.

“This will be a Pembrokeshire-wide project which will support and benefit the whole county, not just the people of Milford Haven,” commented Michael Allen, chairman of the Pembrokeshire Lido Project.

“And with the emphasis that’s currently being placed on cold water swimming, the benefits it will bring to the local economy are significant.”

The initiative has already won the backing of Milford Haven Port Authority and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and now Michael Allen is keen for a wide cross-section of people to come on board to ensure its success.

And already, its future is looking secure. A survey carried out in 2021 which involved 620 Pembrokeshire residents revealed that 97 per cent were in favour of the Pembrokeshire Lido being re-instated.

“The way in which we are viewing it is on two levels,” continued Michael Allen.

“Firstly we have the children, their parents and grandparents coming along in the summer and having fun, but secondly we have the competitive cold water swimming community which will have a booming effect on tourism figures throughout the winter months.

“There are currently 3,200 members of the Pembrokeshire Blue Tits and only last Sunday I met 16 members of the Barry Waders who were swimming in Tenby. But when the tide is wrong, things can get dangerous which is why an Olympic-sized pool of this nature would be so important.”

The pool would extend to 500 metres in length and would be eight lanes wide to enable winter racing; its depth would be two metres.

It is hoped that the Community Benefits Scheme will be set up immediately after Christmas and will run for around four months when a ‘seed money’ sum of between £250,000 and £400,000 will be raised.

This will then be used to develop the three-year construction project which is estimated to be in the region of £6m.

Three designs will be drawn up for public consideration.

“There is no doubt that lidos are on the comeback,” added Michael. “It’s time that Milford Haven gets on board and ensures that everything is done to enable this project to succeed.”

A public consultation and presentation of the proposed Public Benefit Scheme will take place on Tuesday, November 22 at 7pm at the Royal British Legion, Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven.