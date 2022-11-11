NEWPORT City Council has announced a series of road closures for Remembrance Sunday, which this year will be held on November 13.

The city's annual remembrance parade will be followed by a service at the cenotaph in Clarence Place.

The following road closures will be in place from 7am until 1pm that day.

• Upper Dock Street, from Skinner Street to Old Green roundabout;

• Old Green roundabout, including its slip roads;

• Old Town Bridge;

• Clarence Place;

• Caerleon Road, from Clarence Place to Church Road;

• Chepstow Road, from Clarence Place to Cedar Road;

• Corporation Road, from Clarence Place to St Vincent Road;

• East Usk Road, from Clarence Place to Tregare Street.

The Newport Stedfast Band will lead the remembrance parade on November 13, leaving High Street at 10.35am and making its way to the cenotaph.

The City of Newport Male Choir and the Newport Borough Brass Band will also be in attendance at the cenotaph.

The remembrance service, led by the Bishop of Monmouth, will take place at the cenotaph at 10.58am with the guns sounding at 11am to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

On Saturday, November 19, the Merchant Navy Remembrance service will take place at Mariners Green.