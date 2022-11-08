POLICE are searching for a man who reportedly tried to break in to a home in Cwmbran.

Gwent Police have opened an investigation after a burglary attempt was reported at a house on Avondale Road.

A man – thought to be in his twenties – was reportedly seen trying to gain access to the home at around 11am on Friday, November 4.

The man was dressed in black, with white trainers, officers said.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We're investigating a report of a burglary attempt at a house in Avondale Road, Cwmbran.

“A man, believed to be in his twenties, dressed in black with white trainers reportedly tried to gain access to the property at around 11am on Friday, November 4.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or message Gwent Police on social media, quoting reference 2200373736.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.