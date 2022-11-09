BLAENAVON is kicking off festivities early this weekend, with a Christmas market set to take place this Saturday.

The market run by Blaenavon Town Council and GW Crafters will feature more than 45 craft stalls - and an appearance by Father Christmas himself.

Santa's Grotto at the 2019 Blaenavon Christmas Market. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council (Image: Blaenavon Town Council)

Open from 10am-3pm the market will take place at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall.

The free event will include a chance to visit Santa’s Grotto, craft activities, face paintings and Christmas films will be shown to help get you in the festive spirit.

GW Crafters are a collective of stallholders who attend events around Torfaen, Monmouthshire ad Newport.