BLAENAVON is kicking off festivities early this weekend, with a Christmas market set to take place this Saturday.
The market run by Blaenavon Town Council and GW Crafters will feature more than 45 craft stalls - and an appearance by Father Christmas himself.
Santa's Grotto at the 2019 Blaenavon Christmas Market. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council
Open from 10am-3pm the market will take place at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall.
The free event will include a chance to visit Santa’s Grotto, craft activities, face paintings and Christmas films will be shown to help get you in the festive spirit.
GW Crafters are a collective of stallholders who attend events around Torfaen, Monmouthshire ad Newport.
