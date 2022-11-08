PLANS have been submitted which could see a former pub in Cwmbran turned into a One Stop.

Planning permission was granted, subject to conditions, in 2013 to convert the former Pontnewydd Inn on Commercial Street into a shop.

The plans were for an “extension, external alterations and associated works to existing public house to create a class A1 retail unit”.

A new application, submitted by calfordseaden LLP on behalf of One Stop, has now been made to the council to amend some of the conditions that were previously agreed.

These include “no deliveries shall be taken at or despatched from the site outside the hours of 5pm and 9am”, and “no deliveries shall be made to the premises from outside the site”.

Other conditions that the planning application covers include: “All goods and refuse to be removed from site shall be loaded onto vehicles within the site” and “no goods shall be delivered to the premises in vehicles exceeding 8.5m in length”.

Plans for a One Stop shopfront in Pontnewydd. (Image: Innovate Signs/One Stop Stores Limited)

The application reads: “It is not feasible to adhere with the requirements stipulated within the planning permission due to the topography of the existing ground, where goods vehicles, etc, cannot safely traverse over the steep gradients of the site.

“Also, deliveries will be scheduled to be made as part of a scheduled route, servicing all local stores, providing flexibility on the timing of the service, maximising the economical benefit in deliveries for a sustainable retail store, and ensuring a environmentally sustainable regime for all stores within the South Wales region.”

A Transport Planning Associates report outlined the proposed changes to the previously agreed plans.

“The original planning permission restricts deliveries to ‘on site only’, however that restriction and the constrained nature of the access to the site and the site itself has led to the site being unoccupied for a considerable length of time, due to retail operators being unable to service the site,” it read.

“The proposed arrangement will take deliveries from the public highway fronting the site, where there are no restrictions upon loading/unloading and where a 20mph speed limit is in place.

“It is concluded that the proposed amendments to the site’s servicing arrangement will not result in an adverse impact on the local highway network, given the low speed nature of Commercial Road and that existing loading/unloading activity by other business’ on Commercial Road has not led to any adverse road safety conditions.”

An application has also been submitted to Torfaen council for advertising signs to be put up around the former pub.

The application has been submitted by Fareham-based Innovate Signs, on behalf of One Stop Stores Limited.

The application includes plans for a shop fascia – which runs across the front of the building above the door, as well as signs directing customers to the customer car park and to the main entrance.