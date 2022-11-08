DOG lovers are being urged to look out for three cute Doberman puppies stolen during a burglary.

Police believe the distinctive young dogs may be offered for sale after being snatched from kennels in Swanley, Kent on the night of Friday October 28.

They say they were taken from the rear of a property in the centre of the town between 7pm on Friday October 28 and 8.40am on Saturday October 29.

Two of the missing puppies have white and pink coats with blue eyes. The third is black and tan with dark eyes.





Investigating officer PC Adam Gamage, of Kent Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously in the area at the time the dogs went missing.

“I would also urge anybody who is offered a Doberman puppy that looks similar to those in the photographs to contact the appeal line.”

Dog thefts have become increasingly common since the pandemic with around 2,000 reported to police across England and Wales in 2020.