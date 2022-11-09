A DOCTOR was fined and had three points put on their licence after being caught speeding.
Dr Victoria Williams, 39, of Court View, Langstone, Newport, drove at 36mph in a 30mph zone, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
She was caught on the B4245 in Langstone on June 7.
Williams was fined £66, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and had three points put on her licence.
