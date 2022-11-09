A CHEF who started his culinary journey in Usk is now rubbing shoulders with one of the most famous chefs on the planet for a new television show.

In the second episode new National Geographic series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, you see Gordon Ramsay and Welsh chef Matt Waldron, explore the rugged, beautiful country of Wales, from the mountains of Snowdonia, to the storm-crashed cliffs of the west coast.

Along the way, Gordon learns how Wales’ working class roots have shaped the ingredients of the country today.

On this epic journey, Gordon flies through the countryside suspended from a helicopter, fishes from a teacup-sized boat, discovers local cheese aged in a mine and harvests seaweed directly from the ocean.

The ‘Wales Tales’ episode of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown” airs on Wednesday, November 16 at 8pm.

Matt Waldron started his career in a small country house hotel named Glen yr Afon in Usk, completing his apprenticeship in cooking.

#His interests in food science lead him to complete a degree in culinary arts and food science in the University of West London.

Staying in London heworked through some very established restaurants with Helene Darroze at The Connaught Hotel being his most influential.

After two and a half years there it was time to come back to Wales, working as Sous Chef at Restaurant James Sommerin in Penarth from the opening of the restaurant until it gained a Michelin Star taught him a lot about running a restaurant and all that comes with the territory.

After completing his time there, he then moved on to work for Gareth Ward at Ynyshir, which holds a Michelin Star and 5 AA Rosettes.

In Autumn 2018 Matt was appointed Head Chef of Park House Restaurant, Cardiff.

Matt returned back to Pembrokeshire in the summer of 2019 taking on the position as head chef at the renowned Stackpole Inn.