Royal Mail is urging customers to beat the festive rush and get all Christmas letters and parcels in the post well in advance to avoid disappointment this year.
The parcel delivery firm has warned customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.
Its latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in time for Christmas are as follows:
Friday 16 December
- Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy
Monday 19 December
- 2nd Class
- 2nd Class Signed For
- Royal Mail 48
Wednesday 21 December
- 1st Class
- 1st Class Signed For
- Royal Mail 24
- Royal Mail Tracked 48
Thursday 22 December
- Special Delivery Guaranteed
- Royal Mail Tracked 24
Friday 23 December
- Special Delivery Guaranteed with Saturday Guarantee
More information can be found on the Royal Mail website.
Brits urged to send Christmas post early by Post Office
Post offices have urged people posting Christmas cards this year to send them early – by December 19 for parcels using second-class stamps, and by December 21 for those sent first-class.
