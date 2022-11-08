Christmas adverts have been released which can only mean one thing…it’s time to get festive.
There’s nothing like getting cosy under a blanket and flicking your favourite film on, especially if it’s a Christmas one and cold outside.
Disney+ has released a list of all the festive content you can get stuck into this winter, let’s take a look.
Christmas content to watch on Disney+
Here’s the content you can look forward to watching this festive season on Disney+ along with the dates it will become available to watch.
- The Santa Clauses – November 16
- Disenchanted – November 18
- Jingle All The Way – November 18
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – November 25
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – November 25
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – November 25
- Hip Hop Nutcracker – November 25
- Willow – November 30
- All instalments of the Home Alone franchise
- All instalments of the The Santa Clause franchise plus the new series
- All instalments of the Die Hard franchise
- The Muppets Christmas Carol
- A Muppets Christmas
- The Family Stone
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Godmothered
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Olaf Presents
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- The Nutcracker & The Four Realms
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
- Mickey’s Once/Twice Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
