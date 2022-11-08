Christmas adverts have been released which can only mean one thing…it’s time to get festive.

There’s nothing like getting cosy under a blanket and flicking your favourite film on, especially if it’s a Christmas one and cold outside.

Disney+ has released a list of all the festive content you can get stuck into this winter, let’s take a look.

Christmas content to watch on Disney+

Here’s the content you can look forward to watching this festive season on Disney+ along with the dates it will become available to watch.

  • The Santa Clauses – November 16
  • Disenchanted – November 18
  • Jingle All The Way – November 18
  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – November 25
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – November 25
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – November 25
  • Hip Hop Nutcracker – November 25
  • Willow – November 30
  • All instalments of the Home Alone franchise
  • All instalments of the The Santa Clause franchise plus the new series
  • All instalments of the Die Hard franchise
  • The Muppets Christmas Carol
  • A Muppets Christmas
  • The Family Stone
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • Frozen
  • Frozen 2
  • Godmothered
  • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
  • Olaf Presents
  • Once Upon a Snowman
  • Noelle
  • The Nutcracker & The Four Realms
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
  • Mickey’s Once/Twice Upon a Christmas
  • Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  • Pluto’s Christmas Tree
  • LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
  • Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  • Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
  • Prep & Landing
  • Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice
  • Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • I’ll Be Home for Christmas

If you aren’t already a Disney+ user, you can sign up via the website.