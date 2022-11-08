A PLAID Cymru Senedd Member has been suspended after an alleged code of conduct breach.

The Plaid Cymru Senedd Group said the suspension of MS for South Wales Central Rhys ab Owen was "mutually agreed" and would be temporary "pending the conclusion of an investigation".

A Plaid Cymru Senedd Group spokesperson said: “Rhys ab Owen MS, Plaid Cymru Member of The Senedd for South Wales Central, and the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd have mutually agreed to his temporary suspension from the Plaid Cymru group.

"This is a neutral act, without prejudice, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Senedd Standards Commissioner into an alleged breach of the code of conduct for Members of The Senedd."

Plaid have said that "no further comment will be issued".