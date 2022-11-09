COMMENTS from a Qatar 2022 World Cup ambassador on LGBTQIA+ fans potentially travelling to the middle eastern country this winter have been widely condemned.

Criticism has also been issued by a representative of a Newport Pride group.

Khalid Salman, World Cup ambassador and former Qatar international footballer, made the comments in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.

Salman, when asked about the fact that homosexuality was illegal in Qatar, said: “They have to accept our rules here.

“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means?”

When asked why it was haram, or forbidden, he said: “I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram?

“Because it is damage in the mind.”

The issue of LGBTQIA+ rights ahead of the Qatar World Cup has been widely discussed already, but these most recent comments have come in for widespread condemnation.

Adam Smith, of Newport's Pride in the Port, said Qatar's rules on homosexuality were, in themselves, infringements of people's human rights.

"Rules that bring harm, fear or prejudice to another person aren’t rules," he said.

"They’re discrimination and violation of another person's basic human rights and dignity."

He said it was "shocking" that FIFA would allow a country with such a poor record on human rights to even host an event such as the World Cup in the first place.

"We ask why many LGBTQIA+ fans don't attend matches, or why players still don't come out," he said.

"Until governments and organisations like FIFA stand by LGBTQIA+ people and not just do token gesture on match days, countries like Qatar will still publicly discriminate.

"I hope that if any LGBTQIA+ fans are attending, they ensure their safety is priority in a country.

"They can face imprisonment and fines just for being themselves, be safe

"It is time our UK government and UK teams stepped up and stood side by side with the LGBTQIA+ community, football should be for all, not just for straight people."

The Welsh government have also strongly criticised the ambassador's comments, stating that they stand in solidarity with the Wales team's decision to wear the 'One Love' armband at the competition.

Welsh government economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: “These are shameful comments which we condemn utterly and entirely.

“The Welsh government stands in solidarity with LGBTQIA+ communities everywhere and we fully support the Wales team’s commitment to display the One Love rainbow armband on the pitch.

“I have raised human and workers’ rights issues directly with the Qatari Ambassador to the UK and ministers are engaging with LGBTQIA+ fans in Wales and trades unions globally at the same time as working to help ensure fan safety.

“We stand with those striving for social justice and will go on promoting an open, progressive Wales that is committed to the values of inclusivity and equality.”