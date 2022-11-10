A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

IEUAN PITMAN, 19, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Llangynidr Road, Beaufort, on June 6.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LEAH WEBB, 28, of New Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LISA BROOKS, 34, of King Alfreds Road, Sedbury, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW GREENHILL, 26, of Hatherleigh, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the M4 on March 24.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LEE BANWELL, 47, of Wood Street, Cwmcarn, was banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Street, Cross Keys, on June 19.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

RYAN HOLVEY, 31, of Perthy Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £247 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle on the M4 at the Prince of Wales Bridge on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID LAING, 37, of Canberra Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on the B4596, Caerleon Road, on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW SAINSBURY, 39, of Elm Drive Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chartist Drive, Newport, on April 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIMOTHY HIGGS, 52, of Rougemont Grove, Thornwell, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A466 on May 3.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

LEANNE WILLIAMS, 36, of Christchurch Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £277 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.