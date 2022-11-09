Martin Lewis has shared a “no-brainer” tip that could save you £100 on your energy bill.

The Money Saving Expert founder was speaking on his ITV The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday night when he urged Brits to check the “flow temperature” of their boiler.

The flow temperature – the temperature your boiler will heat up water before sending to radiators – should be set at 60 degrees but many are programmed much higher than this, the cash-saving guru explained.

He said: “You normally want it to be around 60° but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature.

“It won’t affect your hot water temperature - it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature.

“But it can cut £100 a year off your bill and is well worth everyone doing.”

He added: “This is an absolute no-brainer and everyone with a combi boiler should be trying this.”

Martin recommended using the free MoneySavingBoilerChallenge.com website if you are unsure how to check your flow temperature.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.