Many more people are choosing to gamble online. The days of going to a land-based casino are dwindling. Players now prefer the convenience of gambling from their mobile phones in their own homes or on the go. But how do you choose the perfect online casino? Below, we outline the necessary steps to help you find a trustworthy online casino.

Licensing

The number one thing you need to do is make sure the online casino you join is reputable and reliable. Online casinos are legal in the UK. An online casino that operates in the UK is required by law to have a gaming license. If an online casino doesn’t have a license, stay away from it.

Online casinos certified by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) are the safest places to gamble. Therefore, the UKGC license should be easy to find in an online casino. Typically, you’ll see the UKGC logo right at the bottom of the website.

Ensuring your chosen online casino operates legally is very important. To check if an online casino is reputable, check out their terms and conditions. While this may be a boring task, it’s certainly necessary - becoming a victim of a scam is never what you want. Online casinos must have clear terms and conditions outlining bonus offers and information, including deposit requirements, time limits and playthrough requirements.

Reviews

When considering a new online casino to join, read as many reviews as possible. Reading reviews will give you a clear idea on which online casinos to avoid and which ones are best to join.

To find reviews, simply type “casino name” and “reviews” into your search engine. If there aren’t many reviews, this could be a red flag. When reading online casino reviews, look out for comments regarding customer service, choice of online slots and casino games, payment methods, and bonus offers. If words such as “scam” come up regularly in reviews, this raises major alarm bells.

Customer Support

As we have just mentioned, you can gauge what customer support is like by reading customer reviews. In a reliable online casino, operators will make it easy for you to contact them with any questions. A trustworthy online casino clearly has its email address or contact form in the “contact us” section.

This should be easy for you to find. An excellent online casino will typically respond within a couple of business days. Some online casinos offer 24/7 support too.

Payment Options

When choosing an online casino to play your favourite online slots UK, it’s a good idea to check what payment methods they accept first. You don’t want to join a casino to realise your preferred payment method can’t be used!

Many reputable UK online casinos offer a variety of payment methods, including debit cards, bank transfers, instant banking, pay by mobile, and electronic wallets like PayPal.

Something to also consider is when you can withdraw your funds. Many online casinos payout instantly, taking 1-5 days to be processed into your bank account. Electronic wallets like PayPal may pay out quicker. If a casino holds onto your money for a long time, this is also a warning sign.

A trustworthy online casino will ensure that your deposits and withdrawals are safe and secure. The casino's number one priority is the safety, security and confidentiality of yourself and your information.

A safe and secure online casino will be licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Reputable online casinos are also regularly audited through a third party who checks the site. Many online casinos have SSL encryption too, which offers an outstanding level of security and prevents fraud.

Quality Of The Online Casino Site

From the first glance of a new online casino, you will get a feel if it’s genuine or not. Does the website look poorly put together? Is it easy to navigate? Are there lots of spelling errors? Are the contact information and terms and conditions easy to find? These are some of the questions you need to ask.

A reliable online casino will look professional. The site will be seamless, pages will be quick to load, and it will be easy to navigate and find all necessary information.

Game Selection

Something else to consider when choosing an online casino site to join is the game selection. You don’t want to join an online casino only to find there are only 10 online slots to choose from. A good online casino will have a wide variety of online slots.

Each casino offers various slots and casino games, so it’s a good idea to see what they have available before signing up. Every player has their favourite slot game, so have a browse to see if your favourite is there!

Responsible gambling

The top priority of a trustworthy online casino is that players gamble responsibly. Therefore, when you join a reputable online casino, you will be asked to verify your age by showing some form of ID. This is to ensure you are of the legal age to gamble in the UK.

Online casinos are responsible for ensuring they have the resources available to their customers regarding responsible gambling. They have a page dedicated to responsible gaming. This page outlines various ways to gamble responsibly and recognise if you have a problem or gambling addiction, alongside websites you can visit for help and support.

Trustworthy online casinos also put various measures into place to help players gamble responsibly. This includes time limits for playing games, links to problem gambling charities, setting limits, and account block features.