A MAN has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort.

The royals were on a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York when the man appeared to throw eggs at them.

Protester who threw eggs @RoyalFamily taken away by police as King and Queen Consort welcomed in to @CityofYork and head to @York_Minster pic.twitter.com/SfjRI7CiAi — YorkMix (@theyorkmix) November 9, 2022

The King and Queen Consort were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.

The man was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.

Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

Why are King Charles and Queen Consort in York?





The King is visiting York as part of his Yorkshire tour.

On his visit, he will unveil a statue of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II as part of a service taking place at the West Front of the Minster on Wednesday, November 9.

The statue was designed and carved by York Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.