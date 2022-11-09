A MAN raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl as she was being sick after she had been plied with alcohol.

Bradley Bullock, 26, from Newport, went on to sexually assault women and threatened to rape a nurse.

The defendant, who was sectioned at one point, claimed to have “met the devil in jail and said there was a conspiracy to kill his family”.

Bradley Bullock had 34 previous convictions for 65 offences. Picture: Facebook

Bullock’s uncle Lemy Bullock was the victim of a brutal murder in 2005 which shocked Newport.

His killers were wearing Scream masks when they burst into a pub in the Pill area of the city and stabbed him to death with samurai swords.

Bradley Bullock was jailed for 14 years after a jury found him guilty of rape and a series of sexual assaults.

Bradley Bullock was found guilty after a trial of rape and sexual assault. Picture: Facebook

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The rape victim was 15 at the time of the offence.

“She was targeted and the defendant knew her age and realised there was an opportunity.

“He raped her as she was vomiting. It was humiliating.

“Alcohol was used to facilitate the offence and she was plied with drink.”

Byron Broadstock, representing Bullock, said in mitigation of the rape: “There is no criticism of the victim but she was drinking of her own free will.

“This was an opportunistic offence on Mr Bullock’s behalf.”

The court was told that the defendant had been sectioned and was “clearly mentally unwell” at the time of some of the offences.

Mr Broadstock added that his client had a “sad and tragic background”.

Bullock, formerly of Stelvio Park Court, Newport, was also being sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a burglary and robbery offence committed after the sexual offences.

All his crimes were committed in Newport.

Judge Niclas Parry told him: “Your victim was throwing up when she was being raped.”

He said Bullock posed a danger to the public and handed him an extended prison sentence.

The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender for life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.