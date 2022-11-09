A 16-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing after not being seen since last night.

Gwent Police have issued an appeal to help find Kiera Jones, from the Caerphilly county borough area.

Ms Jones was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday, November 8.

“Kiera is described as white, of a small build with long blonde hair,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

Anyone who has any information that could help locate Ms Jones can call 101, quoting reference number 2200377199, or can message Gwent Police directly on social media.