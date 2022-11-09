KING Charles III and Queen Consort were on a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York when a man appeared to throw eggs in their direction.

A man has now been detained.

The King and Queen Consort were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.

The man was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers

Watch moment King Charles pelted with eggs in York

Other people in the crowd were heard chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

Why are King Charles and Queen Consort in York?





The King is visiting York as part of his Yorkshire tour.

On his visit, he will unveil a statue of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II as part of a service taking place at the West Front of the Minster on Wednesday, November 9.

The statue was designed and carved by York Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.