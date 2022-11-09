A MAN has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A40 in the early hours of this morning.

The A40 is currently closed in both directions between the Roadhouse Roundabout, Whitland and the A477 roundabout at St Clears while accident investigation work is carried out.

Three lorries are reported to have been involved following the crash at around 1.35am.

Police say that the road is 'likely to be closed for some time'.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "Officers are at the scene of a three-lorry collision on the A40 between St Clears and Whitland following a report at shortly before 1.45am.

"One man has been airlifted to hospital.

"The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Diversions are being operated by the Trunk Road Agency and are taking traffic via the A477.

Heading east from Haverfordwest, drivers can either turn off at Canaston Bridge to travel via Templeton and Begelly to join the road at the Kilgetty roundabout or turn off at Penblewin roundabout towards Narberth and onwards to the A477.

The injured person has been flown by the Wales Air Ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

The latest traffic map shows pockets of congestion throughout south Pembrokeshire as drivers follow alternative routes. (Image: Google Maps)

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (09 November) shortly after 1.40am to reports of a road traffic collision involving three lorries on the A40 between St Clears and Whitland.

"We sent two emergency ambulances and one duty operations manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was flown to University Hospital of Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”

Along with Dyfed-Powys Police, the Wales Air Ambulance and the Wales NHSAmbulance Service, the Mid and West Wales Fire And Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) were also at the scene of the serious incident.

Firefighters spent two-and-a-half hours there, arriving at 1.58pm and leaving at 4.29pm.