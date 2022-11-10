Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Newport City Council has made a number of temporary orders for the speed limit to be 20mph on streets in six wards in the city. To find out which the affected streets are email conveyancing.team@newport.gov.uk

- Newport City Council is to make orders to introduce 'no waiting times' in various locations through out the city; to introduce business permit parking on parts of Kear Court; to introduce loading only on parts of Kear Court and Queensway; to revoke a no waiting at any time order on part of Kear Court; to introduce changes to bus provision on Queensway; and to make changes to the city centre pedestrian area making permanent temporary changes in various locations.

The order and a map showing the affected roads can be requested by emailing conveyancing.team@newport.gov.uk

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Nine Mile Point / Islwyn Road, Crosskeys, from its junctions with B4251 roundabout and Llanarth Street, Cwmfelinfach.

It is expected the works will be completed by November 10, 2022.

Emergency service, pedestrian and resident access will be maintained.

Alternative routes are via A467, A472, B4251.

The reason for making the order is to allow for installation of missing speed cushions.

- Hugh James, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Berenice Matthews (deceased) formerly of 22 Pengam Street, Glan Y Nant, Blackwood, who died on July 24, 2022.

- Jacklyn Dawson Solicitors, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate Hannelore Ferninande Henriette Menty (deceased), formerly of 3 Badgers Meadow, Ponthir, who died on July 28, 2021.

- J & J Kennedy Demolition Limited, of The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

- P W Miller Golf Limited, of Peterstone Lakes Golf Club, Coast Road, Newport, is applying to Newport City Council for a variation of a premises licence to extend the permitted hours for the sale of alcohol (on and off sales) on Sunday to Thursday 9am to midnight and on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 1am; provision of live and recorded music from Sunday to Thursday 9am to midnight and on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 1am; late night refreshment from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to midnight and on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 1am.

- Michael Randall, trading as RGW Plant Ltd of Unit B, Cwm Draw Ind Est, Ebbw Vale, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra two goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre Unit B, Cwm Draw Ind Est, Ebbw Vale.

- An environmental impact statement as been submitted following an application by Johnsey Estate UK Ltd for outline planning for a residential development of up to 900 homes, retention of employment, provision of a primary school, neighbourhood centre and associated access, parking, landscaping and areas of public open space on land at the A4042 Mamhilad, near Pontypool.

It is also in relation to an application for listed building consent for the partial demolition and refurbishment of the former Nylon Spinners factory at Mamhilad Park Estate, Mamhilad.