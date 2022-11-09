TWO thugs repeatedly punched a “vulnerable” ex-serviceman suffering from PTSD and kept him a prisoner in his own home during a brutal robbery.

Macauley Davies and Bradley Bullock went to their victim’s flat in Newport and threatened to kill him unless he gave them the PIN number for his bank card.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “Macauley Davies knew the victim and he is at least half his age and no doubt considered him an easy target.

“The defendants went to his home and pressured him into allowing them in.

“They said they wanted a drink and made themselves at home on the sofa and told him they wanted drink and wanted to be fed.

“The victim felt threatened and did as he was told in order to placate them and fed them crisps, sandwiches and wine.”

Davies pretended to go to the toilet and went rummaging through bedroom drawers upstairs before returning to the lounge.

“The violence started when he came back downstairs, punching the victim in the face and asking him for money and valuables.

“Davies then asked for a bank card and demanded the PIN and said, ‘If you don’t give them to me, I’m going to f****** kill you.’

“The victim handed over a bank card but gave a false PIN.

“Davies left the house with the card and left Bullock who was demanding more drink and food.”

When the man tried to escape and shouted for help Bullock repeatedly punched him to the head and forced him back on the sofa.

“Davies arrived back at the address furious to have discovered that a false PIN had been provided,” Mr Cobbe added.

“He punched the victim to the eye twice telling him he was a liar and demanding the correct PIN.”

Neighbours had heard the robbery taking place and had called the police who arrived within minutes of Davies’ return.

“One of the officers heard one of the defendants shout, ‘Do you want to die in here tonight?’

“They forced entry and stopped the robbery in its tracks.”

The complainant’s injuries included a black eye and bruising to his cheek and jaw.

In a victim impact statement he said his ordeal had added to the mental health problems he already suffered as a result of PTSD from his miliary service.

“I’m suspicious of people – I feel I don’t trust people anymore,” he confessed.

Davies, 23, of St Andrews Place, Newport, and Bullock, 26, formerly of Stelvio Park Court, Newport, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Judge Niclas Parry said: “You knew your victim was vulnerable.

“He feared you and you knew you could do as you wished.”

Davies was jailed for six years and Bullock sent to prison for three years.

Bullock was jailed for 14 years in total after he was found guilty of separate offences of rape and sexual assault.