TODAY, November 9, the highly anticipated new season of Netflix's The Crown will drop, as it follows the downfall of Princess Diana's and King Charles's marriage.

The dramatized show that re-tells stories of the British royal family has previously caused some controversy among fans of the monarchy through its telling of scandals and rumours that impacted the palace.

The new series is set to be no different, with expectations that storylines will follow the now historic interview between Diana and Martin Bashir from the BBC.

One other topic that will be tackled by The Crown, will be the now infamous ‘tampongate’, a phone call between the then Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles.

What is ‘tampongate’ on The Crown?





The phone call between the King and Queen Consort took place back in 1989 and was later leaked to the press.

The raunchy phone call made national headlines as people across the world were shocked to read of the subject of the phone call.

Taking place just three months after Charles and Diana had formally split in 1993, the phones call full transcript was printed into the press.

A full audio recording also accompanied it too, after a couple of rogue radio enthusiasts found the chat with a hi-tech scanning device.

The call lasted for just six minutes and at the time the two were both married to other people as they discussed being intimate with each other.

But the most shocking and talked about the line is from the now King as he described his wishes of being reincarnated as Camilia's tampon.

What did Charles and Camilla say during the ‘tampongate’ phone call?





During the call the pair start to discuss their longing for each other as Charles says “What about me? The trouble is I need you several times a week.”

To which Camilia replies: “Mmmm, so do I. I need you all week. All the time.”

As the conversation grows, Charles says: “Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!”

Questioning what Charles was thinking Camilia asks “(Laughing) What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (Both laugh). Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.”

However, it seems like Charles had a different saying: “Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (Laughs)”

“You are a complete idiot! (Laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea.” Camilia replies before Charles adds “My luck to be chucked down the lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down.”

The conversation continues as the pair discuss their personal thoughts.