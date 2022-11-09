GLOBAL streaming service Netflix will be dropping the newest series of The Crown today, November 9.

The award-winning drama series is based on the lives of the British Royal Family, with the new season focusing on the mass controversy that surrounded the family during the 90s.

The trailers for the season hint at the downfall of Princess Diana's and the then Prince Charles's marriage, the now historic BBC interview and even Tampongate.

Along with all the controversy that affected the family during the decade, The Crown will also focus on the fire that burnt down much of Windsor Castle in 1992.

The Netflix series will look at how the fire devasted the family with the Queen being particularly upset over the horrific fire.

How did the fire start at Windsor Castle?

On November 20, 1992, a fire broke out at around 11.30am and saw blaze spread across the historic building.

It began in the Queen's Private Chapel where the spread quickly spread over 100 rooms including Brunswick Tower and St George's Hall.

It's believed the fire was caused by a faulty spotlight in the chapel which started the fire when it ignited a curtain at the altar.

St George's Hall's vast space and materials are said to have helped the flames spread quickly throughout the building.

Royal staff, soldiers, firefighters and members of the Royal Family all helped to save artwork and antiques as the flames raged through the caste.

Only a handful of items were destroyed, including a painting by Sir William Beechey.

There was a total of 200 firefighters and 25 offices at the scene before the fire was confirmed to be under control.

Altogether, the fire lasted 15 hours and was extinguished at 2.30am on November 21.

35 water pumps released one and a half million gallons of water during the fire and saw five members of the fire crew taken to hospital.

It took five years for the extensive renovations to be completed and rebuild the damaged areas of the castle and return to its former glory.

The restoration was completed on November 20, 1997, five years after the fire, which was also the Queen and Prince Philips's 50th wedding anniversary.

In a now infamous speech from the late Queen, she spoke about the fire and thanked people for their support.

Saying: "1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

“In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'Annus Horribilis'. I suspect that I am not alone in thinking it so.

“Indeed, I suspect that there are very few people or institutions unaffected by these last months of worldwide turmoil and uncertainty.

“This generosity and whole-hearted kindness of the Corporation of the City to Prince Philip and me would be welcome at any time, but at this particular moment, in the aftermath of Friday's tragic fire at Windsor, it is especially so.”