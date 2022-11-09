MOTORISTS wishing to park their vehicles in a car park in Newport city centre could face having to pay more than twice as much after price hikes come into effect.

The parking charge increases will come into effect from Monday, November 21, according to the public notice from Newport City Council, which was advertised in the Argus earlier this month.

The charges relate to the multi-storey Kingsway car park adjoined to the shopping centre of the same name in the city centre.

The time scale for each increment of the parking charges will also be adjusted, meaning that those staying for the longest times may actually save money.

Current prices to park in the car park are:

Up to one hour - 50p

One to two hours - £1

Two to three hours - £2

Three to five hours - £3

Five to ten hours - £5

Ten to 24 hours - £10

The new pricing system for the Kingsway car park is:

Up to one hour - £1

One to three hours - £2.50

Three to five hours - £4.50

Five to 24 hours - £6

The new structure means someone just breaching the hour mark now has to pay more than twice as much as they would have had to pay.

However, those staying longer than ten hours stand to save £4.

Newport City Council have advertised that anyone wishing to query this notice should email NCC-Traffic@Newport.gov.uk