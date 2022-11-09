NETFLIX'S hit drama based around the British monarchy under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II hits our screens today.

The long-awaited 5th of The Crown season covers Britain in the 90s and depicts the marriage and divorce of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The series is also set to depict Martin Bashir's controversial interview with the then Princess of Wales.

This interview was subject to an inquiry last year which revealed deception was used to gain the interview.

As the popular drama hits our screens today, many viewers will be wondering what facts are true about the late Princess.

Before @TheCrownNetflix Season 5 arrives on Wednesday, get up to speed with your official S1-4 recap. pic.twitter.com/YCurwC5Iwm — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 7, 2022

When did Princess Diana die?





Princess Diana died in a crash in August 1997. The accident happened in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France killing her, her partner and their driver.

Diana was just 36 years old when she died, celebrating her last birthday on July 1, 1997.

Who was Dodi Fayed?





Dodi Fayed was Princess Diana’s partner and he too lost his life in the accident. He was 42 years old when he died.

Fayed was an Egyptian film producer and son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed who formerly owned Harrods department store in London.

How did the nation react to Princess Diana’s death?





Diana’s death sparked an outpouring of grief worldwide, but specifically in the UK.

Her funeral was held in Westminster Abbey and was attended by 2,000 people. Thousands more lined the streets on the day and the service, which was televised, was watched by an estimated 2.5 billion people.

Her funeral was not a state funeral but a ceremonial one, similar to the Queen Mother’s in 2002.

Is The Crown a true story?





The Crown has faced mounting criticism over its depiction of events involving the royal family.

Last month, Netflix put a disclaimer in the description of its YouTube trailer for the fifth series of The Crown, saying the production is a “fictional dramatisation” and “inspired by real events”.