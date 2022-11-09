A THEFT on set while filming season five of Netflix hit The Crown almost sparked a murder investigation, it has been claimed.

£150,000 worth of valuables were stolen from vehicles while filming scenes to replicate the wealth of the Russian Imperial family.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed three vehicles containing props were broken into in Doncaster with items including replica Faberge eggs.

Set decorator Alison Harvey told Variety: "It was some of the loveliest antiques that we could actually get our hands on because we were trying to recreate the Russian Imperial family and the wealth of ancient Russia.

"So there was quite a lot lost, which was very sad. We just made accommodation in the set for what was missing and it was sort of fine, but it was a sad moment."

She added: "I think the most amusing bit was the police were treating it as a murder enquiry because one of the dummies, the prosthetics, was floating face down in the river next to where the theft had been, so they immediately thought “We’ve got a murder,” but actually it was just a rubber body’.

"That took a bit of time to work out."

Season 5 of The Crown will be available to stream from today (November 9).