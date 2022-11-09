GOGGLEBOX star Tom Malone Jr and his girlfriend have been left devastated by the death of her dad.

Tom’s partner Bryony who fans see regularly on social media has paid tribute to her late father, Peter Briscoe, on Instagram.

"I don’t even have the right words right now and I don’t think I ever will,” she said.

"This morning my dad, my best friend, my inspiration finished his journey with us. I’m finding solace in the fact I can still feel your warmth around me like a big hug.

"I know you’ll be here to guide me and comfort me when I need you and I promise to do my best to make you proud. I love you truly and deeply, forever and always. Tuft."

Star of Gogglebox Tom added: "The world lost a great man today, Peter Briscoe, rest easy."

Bryony supported boyfriend Tom following his decision to quit the Channel 4 show while his parents Tom Snr, Julie and brother Shaun continue without him.

Announcing his departure last year, he said: "So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.

"I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."