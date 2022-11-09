LEE Mack will host the Royal Variety show in the Queen's memory this year.

The comedian will head a unique celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London as senior members of the royal family gather for the fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity.

The Queen, who passed away in September, was the sole patron of the charity before her death.

The late monarch will be honoured by composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber among other musical, comedic and theatrical tributes.

Lee Mack

Who is hosting the Royal Variety show?





Lee Mack, who is well known for being a panellist Would I Lie To You? and star of the show Not Going Out, will host this year's regal performance.

Speaking about the event: Mack said: “I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid.

“I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them.”

Who is performing at the Royal Variety show?





UK Eurovision star Sam Ryder (PA)

In addition to Lee Marck and Andrew Lloyd Webber, singer Gary Barlow and choirmaster Gareth Malone will be accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir to perform a version of Sing.

Other stars that are lined up to appear are Disco Soul R&B band Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi-award winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star Sam Ryder and pop star Becky Hill.

The winners of seven Olivier Awards, the cast of the musical Cabaret will also take to the stage.

They will be joined by Disney’s Broadway musical Newsies who will perform an extract from the Tony award-winning show, which opens in London later this month.

Cirque Du Soleil will return with their latest thrilling show Kurios and Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will also perform a duet.

While Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds will do a rendition of their hit Three Lions.

The announcement comes following David Baddiel's confirmation that there will be a Christmas remake of the song and music video of the football anthem to incorporate the historic win of the Lionesses at Euro 2022.

Also included in the regal line up is the German magician duo The Ehrlich Brothers and soprano Fatma Said, and Giffords Circus will also perform.

2022’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake will treat the audience to some comedy alongside other big names like Al Murray as The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili.

Money raised from the event will go to the Royal Variety Charity which supports people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

When did the Royal Variety Show start and when is it this year?





The Royal Variety Performance began in 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary attended.

This year, it will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on December 1.

Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity said: “The support from ticket sales for the performance means that the Royal Variety Charity continues to thrive, even given the current economic climate being felt by so many throughout the charitable world.

The show will also be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.