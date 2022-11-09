OME of the nation's favourite bakeries, Greggs has today launched its Christmas Menu for 2022.
The festive-themed range will include a range of favourites making their return, including the very popular Festive Bake.
The Pigs Under Blankets Baguette (£3.50) is also making its return which has all the timings of a roast, from pork sausages, onion and sage stuffing, bacon and cranberry sauce.
Greggs has also catered for vegan diets with the Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette (£3.50). That's made with tasty sage and onion plant-based goujons, onion gravy and cranberry sauce.
New to festive menus is the Christmas Lunch Soup (£2.30), made with diced smoked bacon, pork sausage, chicken, turkey, sage and onion stuffing and vegetables, it's a perfect blend of a Christmas dinner.
You can also get your hands on a range of hot drinks to keep you warm during the winter months.
The likes of Salted Carmel Latte, Mint Hot Chocolate, and Mint Mocha are all available nationwide and prices start at £2.30.
When does Festive Bakes return to Greggs?
Of course the fan favourite festive treat, the Festive Bake will also be making its long-awaited return to Chrismas menus.
With a planned release date of Thursday, November 10 in all bakeries nationwide.
The Festive Bake (£1.80) is made from crumb-topped pastry and filled with pieces of cooked chicken, sage and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon and covered in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce.
The Vegan Festive Bake (£1.80) is also returning after its massive success during its 2021 launch.
All items will be available in Greggs nationwide from November 10.
Greggs branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: High Street
- Abertillery: Church Street
- Bargoed: The Plateau
- Bedwas: Bedwas Industrial Estate
- Blackwood: High Street
- Blackwood: St David’s Industrial Estate, Pinewood Court
- Brynmawr: Beaufort Street
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Caerphilly: Castle View shopping centre
- Caerphilly: Cardiff Road
- Caldicot: Newport Road
- Chepstow: High Street
- Chepstow: Newport Road
- Cwmbran: Gwent Square
- Cwmbran: Lakeside Court, Llantarnam
- Cwmbran: The Parade
- Ebbw Vale: Market Street
- Monmouth: Monnow Street
- Monmouthshire: EURO service station, off the A40 (both northbound and southbound)
- Newbridge: High Street
- Newport: Commercial Street
- Newport: EURO service station, Stow Hill
- Newport: Friars Walk
- Newport: Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew
- Newport: Langland Way
- Newport: Malpas Road
- Newport: Ringland Centre
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Newport: Usk Way
- Pontypool: EURO service station, off the A4042 roundabout
- Pontypool: George Street
- Risca: Tredegar Street
- Tredegar: Gwent Shopping Centre
- Trethomas: EURO Chequered Flag service station, Newport Road
