CULTURE Club singer Boy George has called Loose Women star Charlene White 'controlling' after the pair clashed in I'm A Celeb.

ITV viewers might have expected the spiders, snakes and stomach-turning Bushtucker trials to be the biggest challenges in the reality show but it looks like something a little closer to home is causing tension in the camp.

The two campmates cooked together on Tuesday night's programme with Kangaroo sausages and lady fingers for the dessert.

The Loose Women panellist appeared to take charge of the preparation of the sausages, she ordered: “Slice them small and stir fry them with the spring onions.

Normal life: I hate chores.

Jungle life: I NEED chores. They are my lifeblood, my nectar, my being. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6U194RT7Ou — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 8, 2022

Boy George clashes with Loose Women star on I'm A Celeb

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas joked about the experience in the Bush Telegraph which is where the celebs share their thoughts with viewers in private.

Scarlette described the camp as “Charlene’s kitchen”.

She then added: “You do what she says, when she says it, get it right.”

Boy George also said in the Telegraph: “It’s so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person.

“It’s amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I’m like, ‘Wow’. You know, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’”

Scarlette walked back into the camp after completing the washing up.

She asked the singer-songwriter: “Didn’t fancy helping, BG?”

He replied: “I just feel like Charlene’s very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way.

“I’m struggling with that, but I’ll get over it. It’s fine, she’s very sweet as well so it’s a real contradiction.

“There’s this controlling side and then there’s this caring side and it confuses me.”

Tuesday's episode comes as Tory MP Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh were officially confirmed as the two late entries to the Australian jungle camp in the final moments of the show.

The two latecomers are thought to have been brought in early following Love Island star Olivia Attwood's exit from the camp after just 24 hours.

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.

Olivia's team released a statement on Instagram which said that being “heartbroken [was] an understatement”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.