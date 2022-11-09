A DOG rescued from squalor in a Tredegar house has found a loving new home with the police officer who helped to save him

A large number of dogs were found in a filthy environment covered in faeces and urine when, in September 2020 the RSPCA, along with Gwent Police, visited the Tredegar property.

The authorities rescued large number of dogs from a property which included dachshunds, labradors and French bulldogs, poodles and bichon frise type dogs in an environment which was described by an RSPCA inspector as “one large disgusting kennel”.

The dogs and puppies were seized by police - along with a dead dog, and the owner has been prosecuted by the RSPCA.

In his statement presented to court, inspector Darren Oakley said: “The conditions inside the house were horrendous; the floors were covered in faeces with dogs in cages living in their own filth.

“Every room contained more dogs and pups, the whole house had become one large disgusting kennel. The smell and sights were clearly having an affect on the police who were in attendance.”

Shortly afterwards, the dogs - which were seized by police - came into the care of the RSPCA and numerous litters of puppies were born, leading to the animal welfare charity having a total of 137 dogs.

They have now been rehomed - with one going home with one of the police officers involved in the three day rescue operation.

The Gwent Police officer - who would prefer to be kept anonymous - said he was delighted to be able to rehome one of the pups - and can remember the operation vividly.

“We were completely shocked by what we saw,” he said. “I deal with my fair share of things and this scene was horrendous.

“It is certainly something that will stick with me for the rest of my career in terms of the scene. I would even refer to it as one of the most harrowing addresses I have been to.

“It was not only the sights - but the smells, and the noises - everything."

A number of dogs went to RSPCA Newport Animal Centre for rehoming - and Dasher found his forever home with one of his rescuers.

“It was a nice opportunity for us to rehome one of them,” the officer said.

“From being attached to the scene, it was almost like a coping mechanism in terms of being able to rehome one of the dogs and to give it the home it has now. It gives a bit of a closure and was a nice way to deal with what happened.

“I can remember the dachshunds in the bedroom. I can actually remember removing them from the address.

"I can remember it all quite vividly - all the different rooms with all the dogs in them. It is something I won’t forget.”

He said he worked with the RSPCA on the best dog for his family, and there were three pups available at the time.

“I would have loved to have taken all three of them,” he said.

“Dasher is now just over two and is completely spoiled rotten and is a proper house pet. The kids adore him and he is so affectionate and really loving.”