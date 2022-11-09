A JUDGE expressed his “utter dismay” after a sexual predator was released back into the community by Gwent Police to commit more crime not once but twice.

His withering words came after Bradley Bullock was jailed for the rape of a 15-year-old girl and a series of sex attacks against women.

Judge Niclas Parry told Cardiff Crown Court the 26-year-old defendant from Newport was “given one opportunity after another to continue to commit serious offences”.

Bullock had raped the schoolgirl as she was being sick after being plied with alcohol.

After being arrested for that rape in Newport, Bullock was released under investigation and went on to commit sexual assaults against other female victims in the city.

Staggeringly he was released under investigation again following this second arrest and was soon using his continued liberty to carry out a violent robbery and a burglary.

Before jailing him for 14 years, Judge Parry told Bullock: “You are to be sentenced for a catalogue of the most serious offences which raises grave concerns regarding the safety of your being released back into the community.

“From the outset this court expresses its utter dismay that you were given one opportunity after another to continue to commit serious offences.

“Having committed a serious targeted rape of a vulnerable 15-year-old victim you were released under investigation only to go on to commit multiple offences of sexual assault and threats to kill.

“Again you were released back into the community under investigation only to go on again to commit offences of burglary and robbery some three months later.”

Judge Parry added: “These are, to my mind, all offences of sufficient gravity for them to have been given priority in the charging decision process which may well have prevented your being released and given the opportunity to carry out further repeated serious criminality.

“Were the facts of the offences themselves not viewed sufficiently serious for that to occur, there was the added feature of a history of 34 previous convictions for 65 offences.

“There are multiple convictions against females, a history of sexual comments and threats towards female staff at a prison, an assault involving the strangling of a female including threats to rape.

“Convictions for child abduction offences and long-standing concerns about your forming relationships with vulnerable females for sexual purposes resulting in eight abduction notices relating to eight different young females having been served upon you in the five years or less leading up to this series of offending.”

Gwent Police has been contacted for a custody shot of the defendant.