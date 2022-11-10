A TEENAGER who was reported missing in Gwent has been found, police said.
Kiera Jones had been missing from the Caerphilly county borough area since the evening of Tuesday, November 8, prompting a public appeal to find her.
Gwent Police confirmed early this morning (Thursday) that 16-year-old Kiera had been "located safe and well".
The force thanked members of the public for sharing their appeal.
