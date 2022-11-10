MATT Hancock has entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle as a latecomer and he’s already taken part in his first Bushtucker trial.

The former health secretary began his jungle journey with comedian Seann Walsh and the unlikely pair were thrown straight into the action when they had to complete the trial before meeting their fellow campmates in Wednesday’s episode.

Having collected only six of the 11 stars available in the Beastly Burrows challenge, it’s fair to say the campmates were not the most impressed with the performance.

The six stars means there will be only six meals heading into camp to be shared between 11 celebrities.

Tonight, our new Campmates, @MattHancock and @SeannWalsh, face their fears in The Beastly Burrow! 😱



9pm on ITV and STV #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/UsVevKTRNu — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 9, 2022

As Hancock and Walsh made their way into camp to share the news, the other celebrities were quick to ask how they did.

Charlene White said: “Have you won us stars?”

When Matt Hancock explained that the pair had completed the trial and collected six stars, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver asked “How many stars were there to get?”

The actress seemed disappointed when she found out that five stars were not won, as she said: “Eleven… yeah…”

Babatúndé Aléshé chimed in, telling the two new celebrities of his success the day prior, saying: “I got a full house so… you guys got a lot to live up to.”

Later, Hancock and Walsh were seen discussing the outcome of their trial and were aware of the disappointment floating around the camp.

Hancock said: “They weren’t desperately impressed with six stars were they?”

To which Walsh laughed, replying: “They were not!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be back on our screens tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.