MATT Hancock has become the first 'undercover mole' for 2022 series alongside fellow I'm A Celeb star Seann Walsh.

The former health secretary, 44, controversially entered the camp alongside his fellow latecomer on Wednesday night's programme.

The West Suffolk MP's appearance on the hit reality series has been something of a controversial topic as he leaves behind his West Sussex constituents and was stripped of the Conservative party Whip.

As the pair entered the Australian jungle, Hancock and Walsh discovered they were going to be undercover moles in the main camp.

The pair were given a series of secret missions to undertake without the rest of their campmates knowing to help earn some luxury items.

Ahead of joining the main camp, they were called into Mole HQ which is a separate secret camp where they were briefed on their first challenge.

The moles were told that they must steal someone’s hat and gilet and bring them back to Mole HQ, call Moyles ‘Greg’ on three separate occasions, and convince the camp that one of them is a keen bird-watcher by re-creating the calls of fictional Australian birds.

Hancock and Walsh were told: “You should now head to main camp via the secret tunnel.

“Whenever you see one of the Tilley lamps flash in camp, this is your signal to return to Mole HQ.

“Good luck and remember what goes underground stays underground.”

The two new arrivals certainly shook up the main camp as the celebs quizzed them over why they signed up and bantered with them.

There was also a lot of disappointment since the latecomers only secured six out of 11 stars in the Beastly Burrows challenge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be back on our screens tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.