FORMER Pontypool RFC chief executive Ben Jeffreys has been appointed as chief executive officer of the organisation responsible for running leisure services in Torfaen.

Mr Jeffreys, who announced he would be stepping down as Pooler boss in September, will start his new role with Torfaen Leisure Trust in January 2023.

The organisation runs the county borough's five leisure centres - Cwmbran Stadium, Pontypool Active Living Centre, Fairwater Leisure Centre, Bowden Active Living Centre, and Pontypool Ski Centre.

Newport-born Mr Jeffreys spent 10 years as Pontypool RFC, first as commercial director and then as chief executive from 2014 - during which time he successfully negotiated a 50-year lease for the club’s historic Pontypool Park ground with Torfaen County Borough Council in 2019, and subsequently oversaw the re-development of The Ray Prosser Stand.

He said: “I’m incredibly grateful to have been entrusted with leading Torfaen Leisure Trust at such an exciting but equally pivotal time and I fully recognise the responsibility that comes with the role.

“I commit to being an engaging, visible, and collaborative chief executive officer that leads by example and displays the values I share with Torfaen Leisure Trust - the welfare of colleagues and customers will be my absolute top priority at all times.

“Having worked at the heart of sport in Torfaen over the past decade, I resonate with the challenging landscape and I’m looking forward to engaging with local sports clubs and groups to ensure Torfaen Leisure Trust continues to play a supportive role in championing lifelong participation in sport and wellbeing in Torfaen."

He added: “I’m excited by the opportunity to work with the board to deliver on Torfaen Leisure Trust’s strategic plan, whilst I also acknowledge the challenges both the Trust and wider community in Torfaen faces from the double impact of recovering from Covid-19 and navigating through an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

"Torfaen Leisure Trust has a key role to play in supporting the health and wellbeing of Torfaen residents and I’m committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure there are opportunities for the community to remain connected through what will be a challenging winter period.”

Chairman of the Torfaen Leisure Trust Board Sam Heighway said: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to wish Ben congratulations and welcome him to the team.

"After a competitive interview process, we were thrilled to offer Ben the role of CEO.

"He demonstrated a clear and ambitious journey ahead for the organisation, and we’re looking forward to formally welcoming him and seeing the organisation grow and making significant positive differences to our communities.”