A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LASHONE GORDON, 21, of Redvers Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DONNA HITCHINGS, 44, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on Newport Road on June 14.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LYNDON THOMAS BOWKETT, 86, of Eastmoor Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAULA WIDDRINGTON, 53, of Bakery Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE MARK DERRICK, 28, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL LOUISE BARRY, 51, of Shetland Walk, St Julians, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 32mph in a 20mph zone on Monmouth Road, Usk, on June 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEIGH KHAN HUSSAIN, 37, of Ridgeway Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHANE JOHN HUGHES, 33, of Oak Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN O’NEILL, 39, of Malpas Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £492 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 34mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RICHARD LLEWELLYN RANDALL, 33, of Allt-Yr-Yn Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.