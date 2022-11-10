POLICE have captured a wanted Blackwood man who breached his licence conditions.

Lewis Holton was recalled to prison earlier this week for the breach, prompting Gwent Police to launch a public appeal to help track him down.

The 22-year-old was jailed for two years and nine months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession with intent to supply cocaine on Tuesday, February 15, last year.

He was released on licence on New Year's Eve the same year, but later breached his conditions and was recalled to prison.

Gwent Police confirmed this morning (Thursday) that officers had arrested Holton.

The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.