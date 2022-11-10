A RAPIST from Newport who attacked a woman while her young daughter was upstairs has been jailed.

Saif Alikhan Hussain forced his way into his victim's home and "inflicted an inexcusable level of degradation" on her, Gwent Police said.

The 27-year-old defendant was convicted after trial of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on November 4 for sentencing, and was jailed for a total of nine years for his crimes.

Hussain, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, was also handed a 10-year restraining order and will remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

Away from the court, a Gwent Police representative said Hussain had "shown no empathy or remorse" for the offences.

“Through his actions, Mr Hussain has caused immense ongoing suffering to the victim, further compounded by the trauma of going through a long-awaited trial," said Emily Harris, a police investigator who led the case.

"His behaviour has also adversely impacted the life of the victim’s young daughter who bravely stood as a witness in this case.

"On the night of the incident, Mr Hussain forced entry into the victim’s home and, knowing there was a child upstairs, has inflicted an inexcusable level of degradation on the victim whilst committing these offences.

"Upon hearing this, the child has become so distressed that she has resorted to calling family for help, who immediately contacted police."

She added: "Hussain has, at every turn, denied responsibility for his actions and has shown no empathy or remorse throughout this process.

"I commend the unwavering courage of the victim and her daughter throughout this ordeal and hope that this sentence allows them to move on with their lives and provides the closure they’ve so desperately needed."