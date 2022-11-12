A JUDGE laughed in disbelief during a bail application hearing when he was told a police station closes for lunch.

Defence barrister Anthony O’Connell made the revelation when he said his client couldn’t report in at Blackwood police station between 1pm and 2pm.

He told an incredulous Cardiff Crown Court: “It closes at lunch time.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins chuckled and asked him: “It closes for lunch?”

“It actually does,” insisted Mr O’Connell.

“Let’s hope no one is robbed at one o’clock,” quipped Judge Jenkins.

After calling Blackwood police station, the Argus was told its opening hours are 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

Between 1pm and 2pm they are indeed out to lunch.