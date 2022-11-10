COUNCILLORS have backed proposals for the development of ‘community hubs’ across Caerphilly County Borough.

According to the report presented to the policy and resources scrutiny committee, the aim of the hubs is to develop a “holistic” service by providing access to a range of council services – such as libraries, council tax advice, customer services and social services concerns – all in one place.

At the meeting, on Tuesday, November 8, cabinet member for finance and performance, Cllr Eluned Stenner said the community hubs would “improve provision of services”.

The hubs will be home to meeting rooms, training spaces, and working spaces for council staff.

Ed Edmunds, corporate director education and corporate services, said the hubs in each area could look different and offer different things depending on the location.

All the town centre libraries, in addition to Ty Penallta, are included in the first stage of the community hubs development. Stage two and three will include smaller village centre locations.

Mr Edmunds added: “There is an intention to work with the communities to understand what they want from this.”

The Idris Davies Community Learning Hub at Rhymney Library is the first to secure funding from the Welsh Government and will act a test for the council’s plan.

The £289,000 refurbishment will include a customer services desk, learning suite, training rooms, a refreshment area, and a laptop lounge. In addition to a space for the Welsh language collection and Idris Davies archive.

Gwent Police has said its officers intend to use the Rhymney hub as a location for meeting with residents.

Plaid Cymru councillor Gary Enright questioned whether more staff members were going to be recruited to run the community hubs.

The councillor who represents Llanbradach, said: “If you enhance a service, you’re going to get more residents using it.”

He added: “The devil is in the detail. I think the principal is sound but clearly staffing is going to be an issue.”

Gareth Jenkins, assistant director children’s services, confirmed that extra funding for staff was not included in the business case for the hubs.

Chair of the scrutiny committee, Cllr Gary Johnston, who represents Newbridge, said the proposal addressed two issues he had repeatedly heard from residents for a number of years – footfall in town centres and face-to-face contact with council staff.

The committee voted to support the proposals and the report will now go to cabinet for a decision.